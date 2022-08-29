Short Interest in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Declines By 56.5%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the July 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

REVH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.82. 6,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

About Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

