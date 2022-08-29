Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Increases By 25.2%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the July 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SABSW stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. 16,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,404. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.