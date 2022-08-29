Short Interest in Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Expands By 33.3%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

SHALY stock remained flat at $16.19 during midday trading on Monday. Shangri-La Asia has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

