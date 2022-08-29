Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Decreases By 22.2%

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Sono-Tek Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SOTK traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,767. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the first quarter worth about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Further Reading

