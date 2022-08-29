Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Decreases By 25.6%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,500 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the July 31st total of 1,222,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.1 days.

STZHF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

Stelco stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. Stelco has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

