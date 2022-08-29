Short Interest in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Rises By 20.4%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TB SA Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TB SA Acquisition by 67,189.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TB SA Acquisition by 91.1% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 420,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200,306 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,933,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TB SA Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TBSA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. TB SA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

TB SA Acquisition Company Profile

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

