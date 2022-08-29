Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Increases By 60.0%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 43.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.05. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,716. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.