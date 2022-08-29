Short Interest in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Drops By 25.0%

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 238,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPGY remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPGY. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 139.2% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

