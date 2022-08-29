Short Interest in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Grows By 31.5%

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:UNB traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 24.69%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

