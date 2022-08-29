Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Drops By 41.1%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United-Guardian during the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:UG opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.28. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

