Short Interest in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Decreases By 31.0%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the July 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 63.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in WidePoint by 85.5% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint Stock Performance

WYY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,938. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.