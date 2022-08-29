Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Increases By 98.9%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the July 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. 18,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

