SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SHUAU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 29th

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SHUAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 29th. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHUAU opened at $10.07 on Monday. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $396,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

