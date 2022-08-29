Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 million, a PE ratio of 87.54 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.