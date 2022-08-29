Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SGAPY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.97. 43,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,768. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3306 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

