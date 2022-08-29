Sio Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) by 435.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797,435 shares during the quarter. Aeglea BioTherapeutics comprises 0.9% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 7.63% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 119,693 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

