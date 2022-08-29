Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 119,414 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,414 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

BCAT stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

