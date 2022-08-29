Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 6,995 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $285.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.14.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

