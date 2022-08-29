Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,596 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE opened at $377.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

