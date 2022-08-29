Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 1,009 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 742,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 304,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $10.22 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.