Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 37,975 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 701,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,975 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $13.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Increases Dividend

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.