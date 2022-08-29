Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 54,647 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,647 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 898,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,754,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after buying an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

AL opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.35%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

