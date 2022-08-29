Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

