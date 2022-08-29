Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 861,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,064 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 101.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 103.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

