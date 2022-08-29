Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Siyata Mobile Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYTAW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 10,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.