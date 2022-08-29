SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 744.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 81.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 391.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 128,847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 185,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $48.47.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

