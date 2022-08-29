Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of CREG stock remained flat at $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.