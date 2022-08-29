Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in August

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,214,700 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the July 31st total of 11,858,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,735.3 days.

Snam Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $5.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snam from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

