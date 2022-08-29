Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.79.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $197.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.