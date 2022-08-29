Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $245.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $255.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.79.

SNOW opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average of $177.53. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Snowflake by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

