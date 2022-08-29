Solanium (SLIM) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Solanium has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 809.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.10 or 0.02795522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00832540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

Buying and Selling Solanium

