SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Holdings Lessened by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises 6.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.28% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $50,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 91,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 303,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $5,423,569. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $287.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,590. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.17.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

