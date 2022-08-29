Solrise Finance Market Cap Achieves $1.91 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $428,680.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 820% against the dollar and now trades at $563.38 or 0.02804568 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00826340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Solrise Finance Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,940 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Buying and Selling Solrise Finance
