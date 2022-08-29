Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,700 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 31st total of 804,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 1.5 %

DALXF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,502. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DALXF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

