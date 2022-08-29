SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,905,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,170. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.77.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

