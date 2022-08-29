SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 594,373 shares.The stock last traded at $126.61 and had previously closed at $126.37.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

