Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in August

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the July 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
