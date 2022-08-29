Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in August

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the July 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

