Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Cowen

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.93.

SPLK stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average of $112.25. Splunk has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Splunk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Splunk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Splunk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 13.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

