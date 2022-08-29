Splyt (SHOPX) Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million

Splyt (SHOPX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Splyt has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Splyt has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $320,718.00 worth of Splyt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splyt coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.68 or 0.02820934 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00820876 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Splyt Profile
Splyt’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,695,751 coins. Splyt’s official Twitter account is @splytcore.
