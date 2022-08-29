SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Cable One by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO opened at $1,192.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,333.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,348.58. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,049.81 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936 shares of company stock worth $1,246,619. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,745.83.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

