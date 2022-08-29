SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BMAR opened at $32.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Further Reading

