SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $211,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,000. King Wealth grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 157,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 212,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
