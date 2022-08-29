SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $225,000 Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 114,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $43.94.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

