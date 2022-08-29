SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

PBP traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,530. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.