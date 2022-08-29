SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $209.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,422.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.35 and its 200-day moving average is $263.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $477.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

