SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $521,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 123.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

