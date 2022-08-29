SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Insider Activity

Bio-Techne Price Performance

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $338.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.