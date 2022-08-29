SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 96.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 112,938 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 104.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SSO opened at $50.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

