SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $164.24. 1,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,473. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

