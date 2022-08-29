SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

SSEZY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SSE has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $24.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.7153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

